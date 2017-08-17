Millennials are financing everything from bed sheets to concert tickets

Image Credits: NurPhoto / Getty.

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Millennials want luxury sheets, Peloton exercise bikes and music festival tickets, but they don’t always have enough cash or a desire to put them on a credit card.

So they are turning to an even more expensive method of payment: financing. In recent years, payment companies including PayPal, Affirm and Bread have created installment plans for retailers that give consumers the option to finance the weirdest purchases over time.

These payment methods have taken hold at a time when millennials have been more reluctant than their parents to use credit cards.

Read more

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Related Articles

Cohn to Remain in White House Economic Post, Official Says

Cohn to Remain in White House Economic Post, Official Says

Economy
Comments
US is 'Cracking Down' on China's Interests in Venezuela

US is ‘Cracking Down’ on China’s Interests in Venezuela

Economy
Comments

The Single Biggest Bullish Catalyst For Oil

Economy
Comments

Expert: Skyrocketing Price of Bitcoin Likely to Undergo ‘Tulip Mania’

Economy
Comments

How Central Banking Increased Inequality

Economy
Comments

Comments