Millennials Becoming Less Comfortable With LGBT Agenda

A new study suggests that young Americans are becoming less comfortable around LGBTQ people.

The data indicates either an uptick in bigotry or a blowback against “extremism” in the gay community – depending on whom you ask.

The number of Americans in the 18-to-34 bracket who are comfortable interacting with LGBTQ people fell from 53% in 2017 to 45% in 2018, according to the annual Accelerating Acceptance report. That figure is down from 63% in 2016.

The findings raise serious questions about the common conception that young people are more progressive and tolerant than older generations, John Gerzema, CEO of The Harris Poll, which conducted the study on behalf of LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD, said.



“These numbers are very alarming and signal a looming social crisis in discrimination.”

LGTBQ activist Brandon Straka took a different view, however, accusing an “extremist, progressive faction” within the gay community of alienating people.

“Our community has been overtaken by a very sort of extremist, very political faction that has tried to essentially politicize everything under the umbrella of LGBT,” Straka told RT.

The study’s provocative findings come at the end of Pride Month, during which the LGBTQ community holds parades and other events.



