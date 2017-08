Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

There’s one app millennials can’t live without, and it’s not Instagram, WhatsApp or Snapchat.

More than a third of those aged 18 to 34 say they can’t go without Amazon, according to comScore’s 2017 US Mobile App Report. Gmail and Facebook ranked second and third. That bodes well for Amazon, especially as millennials age and grow their earnings power.

Snapchat, despite being high on the cool quotient, featured nowhere on the most essential apps for 18-34 year olds, meanwhile.

