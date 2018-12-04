Millennials Have Less Money Than Previous Generations - Fed

Image Credits: flickr, [email protected].

In recent years, slow home construction, declining new-car sales and the poor performance of brick-and-mortar retailers have all been blamed on the “unique tastes and preferences” of those born between 1981 and 1997. That means millennials have been accused of killing everything from canned tuna to the suburbs.

Actually, though, millennial habits are not so different from that of previous generations, “once the effects of age, income, and a wide range of demographic characteristics are taken into account,” according to a new paper by the Federal Reserve.

Younger people are spending less because they have less money to spend, the Fed concludes.

