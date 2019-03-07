Millennials Leading Mass Facebook Exodus

Image Credits: Guillaume Payen/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

More than 17 million young Americans have quit Facebook in the last two years amid a number of data privacy scandals hit the social network.

Former fans of the site, aged between 12 and 34, have abandoned it in the wake of damaging reports, including the Cambridge Analytica debacle.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

US users are the most lucrative market for the social media network and it is alienating the highly coveted youth as teens and millennials shun the app.

Vijaya Gadde repeated the widely debunked claim that Alex Jones uploaded a video that promoted violence towards a child.


