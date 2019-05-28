Millennials Still Avoid Work to 'Travel The World' Despite Record Jobs

Despite news that there’s more job openings than employees, some business owners are struggling to fill roles because millennials keep quitting their jobs to travel the world in an attempt to “find themselves.”

There’s around one million job openings than unemployed workers in the US, the Labor Dept. said back in March, and while a strong economy is easily an important factor, there’s another factor at play: many millennials don’t stick around at their jobs.

“Millennials are reportedly quitting their jobs to explore the world and live a more nomadic lifestyle,” wrote Forbes’ Janice Gassam. “A recent Gallup survey revealed that 28% of millennials feel frequent or constant burnout, compared to 21% of those who belong to older generations.”

“A quick peruse on the internet will reveal story after story of millennial workers who have quit their lucrative and six-figure salaried jobs to satiate their wanderlust.”

This would explain why Instagram and YouTube are flooded with a deluge of twenty-something world travelers with content almost indistinguishable from the next.

Interestingly, many millennials say they’re motivated to travel so they can “find themselves” or some deviation of that statement, which hints at the underlying rootlessness – and spiritual confusion – many young adults are experiencing in modern-day society.

“There are two traits that millennials exhibit more than any other generation that, in many ways, are detrimental: rootlessness and a lack of spirituality,” wrote blogger Pasquale Neri. “With respect to the former, wanderlust is increasing, and this is a good thing, as the benefits of travel are numerous and profound. Yet, in millenials, this is so often accompanied by a lack of tethering to any one particular place.”

“This bit is not a good thing. The benefits of having roots are numerous and profound as well.”

The Labor Dept. also said that millennials on average only stay with their current employer for 2.8 years, which is far less than older generations.

Interestingly, about 15% of millennials have never actually used a paper map to find directions.

“A new survey finds just 18% feel ‘very confident’ in their ability to read a traditional map, compared to nearly half of middle-aged adults,” reported Study Finds. “What’s worse, 15% of millennials — about one in seven — say they’ve never even tried reading a paper map.”

“That means millions of young adults may end up completely lost without a working digital device.”



