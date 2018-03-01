Police Cancel Milo Event After "Credible Death Threat"

PHOENIX — Milo Yiannopoulos, a controversial conservative speaker, canceled a Phoenix-area event scheduled for Friday after he claimed he received a death threat.

In a post, Yiannopoulos said the Scottsdale Police Department had received a credible threat against his life and told him the event would not be allowed to proceed as planned.

“We have no recourse when police make a ruling of that sort — and we would not want to place my guests at risk of violent encounters — so we have no option but to refund ticket holders and reschedule the event for later in 2018,” the post read.

Scottsdale police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Update:

Read more