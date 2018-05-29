Milo: Orban Protects His People "Like A Crusader"

Image Credits: Lisa Maree Williams / Getty.

British author and political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos gave a number of interviews to Hungary’s pro-government media on Friday and Saturday.

Yiannopoulos told Mandiner.hu that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is quite like Donald Trump, and it must be part of the Hungarian character to reject external dictates. He said he doesn’t miss the protests against him, which by the way only prove his views on the left side’s intolerance right.

He called it encouraging that there’s no organized, militant far-left in Hungary. Yiannopoulos added that he’d be glad if Orban lead a “cultural crusade”, and “the fight that was lead for Constantinople, restarted in Budapest.”

