Milo Yiannopoulos Named Marshal for 'Straight Pride' Parade in Boston

Organizers of Boston’s “straight pride” parade named right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos as the event’s grand marshal.

The leaders of the group Super Happy Fun America say the parade will “advocate on behalf of the straight community.” The group named Yiannopoulos, a former Breitbart News editor and an openly gay man, as the parade’s grand marshal and mascot on Friday.

“I might technically be a sequined and perfectly coiffed friend of Dorothy’s, but I’ve spent my entire career advocating for the rights of America’s most brutally repressed identity — straight people — so I know a thing or two about discrimination,” Yiannopolis said in a statement.

“This parade is a gift to anyone, male or female, black or white — gay and transgender allies, too! — who will stand with us and celebrate the wonder and the majesty of God’s own heterosexuality,” Yiannopolis added.

“Men, bring your most toxic selves. Women, prepare to burn your briefcases! Because it’s great to be straight, and we’re not apologizing for it any more. We’re Here, Not Queer.”

Read more

David J. Lynn is a Christian street preacher that was arrested in Canada while speaking about the love and salvation of Jesus Christ. David joins John Tiegen and Alex to discuss the persecution of Christians now happening in the west.