Outspoken former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos has filed a $10 million lawsuit against publishing house Simon & Schuster after it canceled his book deal.

Yiannopoulos announced the lawsuit Friday in New York, just days after he self-published the Simon & Schuster-canceled memoir, “Dangerous.”

The controversial writer told Fox News that the timing of the lawsuit aligning so close to the release of his book is “largely coincidental” and that “any suggestion that this lawsuit is solely designed to drum up publicity is completely wrong!”

Yiannopoulos had previously mentioned his intent to sue the publishing house.

Read more