Social media is making us depressed, anxious & literally re-wiring our brains.

Even top Facebook execs admit we are all being “programmed”.

We need to modify our behavior and change our habits before we are modified – permanently.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.