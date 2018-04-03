Social media is making us depressed, anxious & literally re-wiring our brains.
Even top Facebook execs admit we are all being “programmed”.
We need to modify our behavior and change our habits before we are modified – permanently.
Please share this important video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PgwluZdJwpo
