Mindy Robinson Exposes Pedophiles On Twitter, While Roger Stone Is Still Banned

Mindy Robinson joins Roger Stone and Owen Shroyer to expose online child predators, pedophiles and the growing acceptance of child abuse in our culture.

Meanwhile, conservative political voices are being shut out of the same social media outlets that allow child predators to thrive.

The hypocrisy of Twitter for allowing pedophiles on their platform while silencing conservatives is infuriating.

Cinema depictions of historical events are important and have the power to influence the public.

