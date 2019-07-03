'Mini AOC' Deletes Twitter Account After Far-Left Doxxing & Death Threats

Nine-year-old Ava Martinez aka “Mini AOC” has deleted her social media accounts after the far-left reportedly doxxed her family who then began receiving death threats.

Mini AOC regularly mocked socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s antics, including her staged photo-op outside a migrant detention facility last week.

She will also not be producing any more videos mocking AOC, fearing for her family’s safety.

Ocasio-Cortez’s photo-op claiming she saw suffering migrant children was almost immediately debunked, and not long after that Mini AOC mocked the socialists’ virtue signal stunt.

As we reported, the far-left has become so unhinged that lobbing death threats against a nine-year-old girl for simply making fun of their socialist idol has become par for the course.

The fact that the left feels it must silence a nine-year-old showcases their weakness and fear of losing the cultural narrative.


