'Mini AOC' Deletes Twitter Account After Far-Left Doxxing & Death Threats

Nine-year-old Ava Martinez aka “Mini AOC” has deleted her social media accounts after the far-left reportedly doxxed her family who then began receiving death threats.

Mini AOC regularly mocked socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s antics, including her staged photo-op outside a migrant detention facility last week.

BREAKING: @MiniAOCofficial has deleted her account after her family was doxxed and received death threats pic.twitter.com/fz4TzYD13Y — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 3, 2019

She will also not be producing any more videos mocking AOC, fearing for her family’s safety.

According to her family, there will be no futher MiniAOC posts due to doxxing and death threats her family received from @AOC supporters — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 3, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez’s photo-op claiming she saw suffering migrant children was almost immediately debunked, and not long after that Mini AOC mocked the socialists’ virtue signal stunt.

For those who didn't have time to make copies of the Mini AOC pics before the left chased them off the twitter with death threats and harassment. pic.twitter.com/TRpksB9WUo — Foggy Anabasis (@foggyanabasis) July 3, 2019

As we reported, the far-left has become so unhinged that lobbing death threats against a nine-year-old girl for simply making fun of their socialist idol has become par for the course.

The fact that the left feels it must silence a nine-year-old showcases their weakness and fear of losing the cultural narrative.