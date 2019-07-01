‘Mini AOC’ Mocks Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Staged Border Photo Op

Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s latest critic is a nine-year-old version of herself.

This time, the popular Twitter personality “Mini AOC” is mocking the New York House rep’s staged border photo op, which Cortez highlighted last week in a retweet that was immediately called out as staged propaganda.

Every time I plan a visit to the park it’s closed! 🙄 Can everyone see how sad this makes me?! ☹️ #sad #MALA #MINIAOC pic.twitter.com/vzYesWma3e — Mini AOC (@miniAOCofficial) July 1, 2019

“Every time I plan a visit to the park it’s closed! 🙄” Mini AOC wrote. “Can everyone see how sad this makes me?!”

The hilarious spoof comes on the heels of another rendition from conservative activist Candace Owens, in which she also struck the same poses as AOC, but instead called on better education for inner-city black youth.

I decided to stage a photoshoot just like @AOC! Except I’m outside of an inner-city school where the conditions are abhorrent and the majority of black AMERICAN boys can’t pass a basic reading exam. Maybe the liberal media will give this epidemic some attention now? #BLEXIT pic.twitter.com/xlDk1DXnFC — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 27, 2019

The original photos featuring AOC in front of a detention center fence in Tornillo, Texas surfaced last week, supposedly capturing the moment she witnessed the “America I love was becoming a nation that steals refugee children from their parents & caged them.”