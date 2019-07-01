‘Mini AOC’ Mocks Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Staged Border Photo Op

Image Credits: twitter, miniAOCofficial.

Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s latest critic is a nine-year-old version of herself.

This time, the popular Twitter personality “Mini AOC” is mocking the New York House rep’s staged border photo op, which Cortez highlighted last week in a retweet that was immediately called out as staged propaganda.

“Every time I plan a visit to the park it’s closed! 🙄” Mini AOC wrote. “Can everyone see how sad this makes me?!”

The hilarious spoof comes on the heels of another rendition from conservative activist Candace Owens, in which she also struck the same poses as AOC, but instead called on better education for inner-city black youth.

The original photos featuring AOC in front of a detention center fence in Tornillo, Texas surfaced last week, supposedly capturing the moment she witnessed the “America I love was becoming a nation that steals refugee children from their parents & caged them.”


