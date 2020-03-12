Mini-Doc "Fleeing California" Exposes Failed Democrat Policies

A mini-documentary released Wednesday by PragerU highlights the mass exodus of Californians who are escaping the liberal state in search of jobs, homes and lower taxes.

PragerU’s Will Witt gets to the bottom of how California was ruined by the left and what specific policies and regulations have crippled the once great state.

Meanwhile, Witt contrasts California’s left-leaning policies with the great state of Texas’ conservative agenda.

As citizens of The Golden State flee en masse, the majority of them head for The Lone Star State largely due to the substantial amount of jobs, the booming economy, rising wages, low taxes, low regulations and free enterprise.

Hear from Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren, California State Senator Brian Dahle and others in this powerful short documentary.

