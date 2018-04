Miniature human brains with their own blood vessels have been grown in a lab for the first time.

After implanting the mini-brain – which is only a millimetre long – into a mouse for two weeks, they found it had grown capillaries that penetrated all the way to its inner layers.

The achievement could help researchers grow bigger brains in an effort to better study how the organ works.

In the future, researchers hope to use the artificial brain tissue to cure stroke victims.

