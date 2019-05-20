Ministry Of Truth: EU Takes A Bashing Over Orwellian 1984 Tweet

The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, faced backlash online over the weekend after it tweeted out a creepy statement that sounded a lot like something straight out of George Orwell’s dystopian masterpiece 1984.

The tweet was aimed at encouraging people in Europe to vote in upcoming elections a week from now, but came across like propaganda from the Ministry of Truth:

🇪🇺 is peace

🇪🇺 is freedom

🇪🇺 is solidarity

🇪🇺 is diversity

🇪🇺 is human rights

🇪🇺 is opportunities

🇪🇺 is Erasmus

🇪🇺 is research

🇪🇺 is protection

🇪🇺 is equality

🇪🇺 is the future. Vote. #ThisTimeImVoting — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) May 18, 2019

The creepy message, ending with the command ‘Vote’, is reminiscient of the three slogans of ‘the party’ of Big Brother in 1984: “War is Peace, Freedom is Slavery, Ignorance is Strength.”

War is peace

Freedom is slavery

Ignorance is strength — Borisvolkov (@Borisvolkov5) May 18, 2019

Is Orwellian — The UpsideDown (@theupsidedowncl) May 19, 2019

🇪🇺 has never read 1984 — David Felce (@dhfelce) May 19, 2019

Have you read 1984? If you had, you'd understand why this tweet is creepy. — Space Force Medic (@formerlydoc) May 19, 2019

From the Ministry of Love. That's all, inhabitans of Oceania. — Alessandro Felici (@alexfelici) May 18, 2019

Others noted that the fact that the European Commission’s 28 members are not elected meant a key word was missing from the tweet:

Alongside the fact I would dispute most of these, the most important cornerstone of civilisation is missing. 🇪🇺 is NOT democracy https://t.co/VngQ6Dr5Wt — Annunziata Rees-Mogg (@zatzi) May 19, 2019

At least you had the humility not to include 'democracy'. — Paul Embery (@PaulEmbery) May 19, 2019

The European Commission’s role is to propose legislation, implement policies and ensure members are complying with treaties. So you would think, given the immense power and responsibility the body has, that it would be elected, made up of representatives from different member states.

Nope.

It is comprised of globalists who swear an oath to the European body, without vowing to protect the interests of their own countries.

Others online had some further ideas about what the EU stands for:

🇪🇺 is decline

🇪🇺 is unemployment

🇪🇺 is stagnation

🇪🇺 is protectionism

🇪🇺 is undemocratic

🇪🇺 is wealth transfer

🇪🇺 is control

🇪🇺 is failure — Robert Phillips (@robbyyy) May 18, 2019

🇪🇺 is tax optmisation

🇪🇺 is zéro accountability to people

🇪🇺 is costing us 8 to 10 billion euro per year

🇪🇺 is the harshest violence ever towards Greece

🇪🇺 is Bolkenshtein directive

🇪🇺 is open boders and no protection for our industry and agriculture

🇪🇺 is tax dumping w/ LU, IR — Réda BENDISARI (@RedaBendisari) May 18, 2019

🇪🇺 is a joke. — Turbina Bizantina (@turbina86) May 18, 2019

The EU parliamentary elections take place between 23 and 26 May.

It is expected that Eurosceptic populists including Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party in the UK, The French National Rally led by Marine Le Pen, and Matteo Salvini’s League in Italy will make significant gains, dealing blows to the globalist hold on the European Parliament.