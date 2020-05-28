Minneapolis BLM Riot: Housing Complex Under Construction Burned to The Ground

A housing complex under construction in Minneapolis was burned to the ground in spectacular fashion during the Black Lives Matter riot on Wednesday night.

Here’s the money shot:

Watch the full video from AlphaNewsMN:

Journalists from the Star Tribune appear to have gotten footage of the fire shortly after it was first set:


George Floyd, latest victim of Minneapolis PD; Violence erupts as media pushes race war narrative that keeps REAL reform from happening

Tons of other buildings were similarly set ablaze and looted.

Firefighters were attacked earlier in the night by rioters while responding to fires at an AutoZone.

The AutoZone building also later went up in flames.

Check AlphaNewsNM for the best livestreams of the night.

