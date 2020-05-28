Minneapolis BLM Riot: Housing Complex Under Construction Burned to The Ground

A housing complex under construction in Minneapolis was burned to the ground in spectacular fashion during the Black Lives Matter riot on Wednesday night.
Here’s the money shot:
HOLY FUCKKKKK #Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/Cwk47iYnst
— sav✨ (@savygirl_21) May 28, 2020
Watch the full video from AlphaNewsMN:
Journalists from the Star Tribune appear to have gotten footage of the fire shortly after it was first set:
Fire starting near construction site. This is not good at all. pic.twitter.com/Kqh9BiYrZw
— Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) May 28, 2020
This unfinished building is in danger of catching fire. pic.twitter.com/59BaIfEd33
— Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) May 28, 2020
Large apartment building under construction on Minnehaha about to go up on flames. pic.twitter.com/nu02afpsnC
— Mark Vancleave 🎥+📰=🎉 (@MDVancleave) May 28, 2020
Housing complex construction site on 29th/26th is on the verge of collapse. Heat is so intense you can feel blocks away. pic.twitter.com/sXbmQyzHCz
— Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) May 28, 2020
This building is burning to the ground in Minneapolis. The whole block is on fire. There are homes nearby. Looting is still on-going. #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd #antifa pic.twitter.com/dc75bAt48s
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2020
Tons of other buildings were similarly set ablaze and looted.
Mass arson attacks and looting still on-going in Minneapolis. #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd #antifa pic.twitter.com/E4Tybzrwkv
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2020
WATCH: A massive fire near Lake Street and 26th Avenue South in Minneapolis engulfs a building, as neighbors frantically hose down nearby houses. #GeorgeFloyd 📷 : @MDVancleave pic.twitter.com/Cy882xpzVk
— Star Tribune (@StarTribune) May 28, 2020
Firefighters were attacked earlier in the night by rioters while responding to fires at an AutoZone.
Protesters are attacking Minneapolis firefighters responding to AutoZone blaze.
— Mark Vancleave 🎥+📰=🎉 (@MDVancleave) May 28, 2020
The AutoZone building also later went up in flames.
The fire at AutoZone seems to have started back up; there are least five separate fires going, of varying sizes. pic.twitter.com/rTuzaG6g6k
— Libor Jany (@StribJany) May 28, 2020
Unreal. AutoZone is completely engulfed. You can hear accelerants exploding from the heat inside. pic.twitter.com/MIlcydQPYJ
— Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) May 28, 2020
Check AlphaNewsNM for the best livestreams of the night.
