Minneapolis BLM Riot: Housing Complex Under Construction Burned to The Ground

A housing complex under construction in Minneapolis was burned to the ground in spectacular fashion during the Black Lives Matter riot on Wednesday night.

Here’s the money shot:

Watch the full video from AlphaNewsMN:

Journalists from the Star Tribune appear to have gotten footage of the fire shortly after it was first set:

Fire starting near construction site. This is not good at all. pic.twitter.com/Kqh9BiYrZw — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) May 28, 2020



George Floyd, latest victim of Minneapolis PD; Violence erupts as media pushes race war narrative that keeps REAL reform from happening

This unfinished building is in danger of catching fire. pic.twitter.com/59BaIfEd33 — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) May 28, 2020

Large apartment building under construction on Minnehaha about to go up on flames. pic.twitter.com/nu02afpsnC — Mark Vancleave 🎥+📰=🎉 (@MDVancleave) May 28, 2020

Housing complex construction site on 29th/26th is on the verge of collapse. Heat is so intense you can feel blocks away. pic.twitter.com/sXbmQyzHCz — Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) May 28, 2020

This building is burning to the ground in Minneapolis. The whole block is on fire. There are homes nearby. Looting is still on-going. #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd #antifa pic.twitter.com/dc75bAt48s — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2020

Tons of other buildings were similarly set ablaze and looted.

WATCH: A massive fire near Lake Street and 26th Avenue South in Minneapolis engulfs a building, as neighbors frantically hose down nearby houses. #GeorgeFloyd 📷 : @MDVancleave pic.twitter.com/Cy882xpzVk — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) May 28, 2020

Firefighters were attacked earlier in the night by rioters while responding to fires at an AutoZone.

Protesters are attacking Minneapolis firefighters responding to AutoZone blaze. — Mark Vancleave 🎥+📰=🎉 (@MDVancleave) May 28, 2020

The AutoZone building also later went up in flames.

The fire at AutoZone seems to have started back up; there are least five separate fires going, of varying sizes. pic.twitter.com/rTuzaG6g6k — Libor Jany (@StribJany) May 28, 2020

Unreal. AutoZone is completely engulfed. You can hear accelerants exploding from the heat inside. pic.twitter.com/MIlcydQPYJ — Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) May 28, 2020

Check AlphaNewsNM for the best livestreams of the night.

