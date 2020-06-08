Minneapolis City Council President: Calling Police For Help 'Comes From a Place of Privilege'

Image Credits: @EddieZipperer/Twitter.

A Minneapolis City Council member defended the city’s decision to dissolve its police department, saying that calling the police in an emergency “comes from a place of privilege.”

In a Monday interview on CNN, host Alisyn Camerota posed a hypothetical to Council President Lisa Bender: “What if in the middle of the night my home is broken into. Who do I call?”

Without directly answering the question, Bender devolved into platitudes about privilege.

“Yes, I hear that loud and clear from a lot of my neighbors,” Bender said. “And I know — and myself, too, and I know that that comes from a place of privilege.”

“Because for those of us for whom the system is working, I think we need to step back and imagine what it would feel like to already live in that reality where calling the police may mean more harm is done.”

The Minneapolis city council pledged to disband the police on Sunday in the wake of over a week of nationwide rioting stemming from the death of 46-year-old George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

