Minneapolis Mayor Frey Begs For Bailout After Allowing Rioters To Burn & Loot City For Days

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) is asking for federal assistance to rebuild the city after he had enabled rioters to sack hundreds of businesses unimpeded for days.

Frey had ordered the police to abandon the 3rd precinct station, allowing rioters to burn the facility, as well as refusing to call in the National Guard after the protests devolved into violent bedlam following the death of George Floyd.

“We will do everything we can as we shift to recovery mode,” Frey told The Star Tribune earlier this week. “We’re recovering from crises sandwiched on top of each other, from COVID-19 to the police killing and then the looting which took place afterward.”

The city estimated that the riots inflicted a minimum of $55 million worth of damage, destroying over 220 buildings.

From The Tribune:



City officials are still putting together a complete tally of the destruction and cautioned that estimates are likely to rise significantly. Gov. Tim Walz and members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation are trying to get government assistance to offset that cost. But in the past, neither the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) nor Congress has consistently sent federal funding to cities ravaged by riots.

Minneapolis City Council members on Tuesday received an update from the city’s Community Planning & Economic Development department that estimated at least 220 buildings had been damaged, resulting in a minimum of $55 million in costs, though the city was “not yet ready to produce a credible estimate” of the losses.

After several days of rioting and looting in Minneapolis, Gov. Tim Walz (D) finally called in the National Guard, but not before blaming the violence on “white supremacists.”

Rep. Betty McCollum (D-Minn.) said the odds of President Trump approving of federal assistance are “at best, very difficult.”

Trump had lambasted “weak” governors who hadn’t called in the National Guard to quell the violence.

“You have to dominate, if you don’t dominate you’re wasting your time,” Trump reportedly said. “They’re going to run over you. You’re going to look like a bunch of jerks. You have to dominate.”

Instead, Mayor Frey let the looters dominate and destroy the Twin Cities and now he wants taxpayers to foot the bill.

Democrat Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who is marinated in white guilt and famously declared that white supremacists were behind the rioting and looting, has announced pro-Antifa scandal-riddled state Attorney General Keith Ellison will lead the prosecution against Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

Be sure to get your improved boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill Plus now at 60% off!