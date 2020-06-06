Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey 'Cries' For A Minute Straight At George Floyd's Memorial

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey “cried” before the cameras on Thursday during the first of many planned memorial services for George Floyd.

How gullible does one have to be to believe this?

Even Cryin’ Chuck Schumer is a better actor than this clown!

Owen shares what he thinks about race relations in the US, and reacts to a video of a DC resident scolding BLM.

Owen shares what he thinks about race relations in the US, and reacts to a video of a DC resident scolding BLM.

