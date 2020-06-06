Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey 'Cries' For A Minute Straight At George Floyd's Memorial

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey “cried” before the cameras on Thursday during the first of many planned memorial services for George Floyd.

How gullible does one have to be to believe this?

Even Cryin’ Chuck Schumer is a better actor than this clown!

Chuck Schumer's crying over Muslim refugees. After supporting the attack on Libya that led to the deaths of thousands of Muslim refugees. pic.twitter.com/vELee6v7cp — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 29, 2017

