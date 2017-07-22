Minneapolis Police Chief Resigns Following Shooting Of Unarmed Australian Woman

Image Credits: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images.

Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau resigned Friday, just five days after one of the department’s officers shot an unarmed Australian woman who had just dialed 911 to report a possible crime outside her home.

Harteau resigned at the request of Minneapolis Democratic-Farmer Labor Party Mayor Betsy Hodges. “I’ve lost confidence in the chief’s ability to lead us further,” Hodges said in a statement Friday.

Justine Damond, a 40-year-old Australian woman and bride-to-be, was shot dead outside her home by responding officers to a 911 call she had placed. Officer Mohamed Noor reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of his patrol car after being allegedly startled by a loud noise. He shot Damond as she approached the vehicle, according to his partner, officer Michael Harrity.

“I have decided to step aside to let a fresh set of leadership eyes see what more can be done for the MPD to be the best it can be,” Harteau said in a statement Friday.

WATCH: Washington Post Says “Criticism Of Islam” Worst Thing About Minneapolis Cop Shooting


