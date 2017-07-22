Minneapolis Police Chief Resigns Following Shooting Of Unarmed Australian Woman

Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau resigned Friday, just five days after one of the department’s officers shot an unarmed Australian woman who had just dialed 911 to report a possible crime outside her home.

Harteau resigned at the request of Minneapolis Democratic-Farmer Labor Party Mayor Betsy Hodges. “I’ve lost confidence in the chief’s ability to lead us further,” Hodges said in a statement Friday.

Justine Damond, a 40-year-old Australian woman and bride-to-be, was shot dead outside her home by responding officers to a 911 call she had placed. Officer Mohamed Noor reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of his patrol car after being allegedly startled by a loud noise. He shot Damond as she approached the vehicle, according to his partner, officer Michael Harrity.

“I have decided to step aside to let a fresh set of leadership eyes see what more can be done for the MPD to be the best it can be,” Harteau said in a statement Friday.

