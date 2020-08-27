Minneapolis: Rioters Loot Stores in Response to Black Man Shooting Himself

Image Credits: Video Screenshot.

Rioters in Minneapolis looted stores in response to a black man shooting himself in the head in an incident that had nothing whatsoever to do with police brutality.

Wow.

Almost as if people who attach themselves to Black Lives Matter have nothing to do with seeking “justice” and everything to do with wanton, opportunistic criminality.

“Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo dispelled rumors on social media about the death of the unidentified Black man suspected in a Wednesday afternoon homicide who later fatally shot himself on the Nicollet Mall as officers approached,” reports CBS Minnestoa.

“The incident, which was captured on city surveillance video and released by police within 90 minutes, nonetheless sparked protests and looting in the heart of downtown.”

The video of the suicide clearly shows the African-American male shoot himself in the head. Immediately after the shooting, officers rush over to perform CPR in an effort to save the man’s life.

However, given that any death of a black person, whether justified or not, is now immediately seized upon as excuse for looting, violence and mayhem, BLM supporters in Minneapolis didn’t seem to care about what really happened and began rioting anyway.

Fireworks and bottles were thrown while gunshots were also heard before the mob began breaking windows, setting fire to businesses, and attempting to loot Target and several other stores.

IDS Center, Nordstrom Rack, Foot Locker, Haskell’s Wine and Spirits, Brit’s Pub, The Newsroom, Devil’s Advocate, Walgreens, CVS, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Dahl Medical Supply and Caribou Coffee were all targeted by the mob.

The National Guard subsequently had to be called out to restore order.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

ALERT!

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch.

I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here.

Also, I urgently need your financial support here.

———————————————————————————————————————

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off the hottest items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Man Who Attacked Kyle Rittenhouse With Skateboard Convicted For Domestic Abuse, Twice

Man Who Attacked Kyle Rittenhouse With Skateboard Convicted For Domestic Abuse, Twice

U.S. News
Comments
Support For Black Lives Matter Plummets in Wisconsin Amidst Kenosha Riots

Support For Black Lives Matter Plummets in Wisconsin Amidst Kenosha Riots

U.S. News
Comments

Video Analysis Proves Kyle Rittenhouse Did Not Shoot First

U.S. News
comments

CNN Describes “Mostly Peaceful” Riots as Kenosha Burns

U.S. News
comments

Video: Democrat Rep. Says Gun Owners All Have “Small Genitals”

U.S. News
comments

Comments