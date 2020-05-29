Minneapolis Rioters Set Police Precinct On Fire, Cops Attacked While Fleeing; Trump Sends National Guard

The third precinct goes up in flames on the third night of riots.


Savanah and Tom react to the Minneapolis and LA riots.

Trump said he’s going to send in the National Guard because “these THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen.”

I wonder if Kushner fed him that line.

On the flip side, I’m sure that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” was all Trump!

It appears the Nation Guard is on the scene.

This is total pandemonium.

Similar riots are breaking out throughout the country:

The Ohio Statehouse was raided by rioters and the government mobilized SWAT teams to take it back.

Shots were fired at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver during a Floyd protest:

