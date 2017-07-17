Minnesota Probing Australian Woman's Fatal Shooting by Police

Minnesota officials were investigating on Monday how an Australian woman who called police for help over the weekend ended up shot and killed by one of the officers who responded in an alley near her house.

Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges called for a probe of why officers were not using the body cameras they are equipped with during the incident that led to the death of Justine Damond, from Sydney, around midnight Saturday.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was investigating the shooting, in keeping with a new policy adopted in 2014, to avoid having the Minneapolis police department investigate itself, said Hodges, who described herself as “heartsick and deeply disturbed” by the shooting.

“We don’t want to jeopardize the BCA investigation, or compromise its independence,” the mayor said in a Facebook post on Monday.

