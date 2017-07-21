Minnesota Schools Adopt Transgender Toolkit for Kindergartners

A “transgender toolkit” for public schools in Minnesota advises teachers to call children “scholars” instead of boys and girls.

The guidelines were approved Wednesday by the “School Safety Technical Assistance Council” and will be distributed to Kindergarten through 12th grade public schools and charter schools throughout the state. The toolkit attempts to “ensure a safe and supportive transition” for children becoming a different gender at school.

The toolkit allows for boys who identify as girls to use the girls’ bathroom, and tells teachers to ask kids what their “preferred pronouns” are.

The Minnesota Department of Education encourages parents to have “acceptance and support of their child’s gender identity” if they want their child to perform well at school.

Read more