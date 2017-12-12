‘Minority Report’ Artificial Intelligence Machine Can Identify 2 BILLION People in Seconds

A LEADING tech company has developed an Artificial Intelligence machine that can identify two billion people in a matter of seconds.

Yitu Technology has made an AI algorithm that can connect to millions of surveillance cameras and instantly recognise people.

The company – based in Shanghai, China – developed Dragonfly Eye to scan through millions of photographs that have been logged in the country’s national database.

This means it has a collection of 1.8 billion photos on file, including visitors to the country and those taken at ports and airports.

