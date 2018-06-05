Miss America Contestants 'Will No Longer Be Judged on Personal Appearance'

The Miss America Board of Trustees has announced that it is scrapping its swimsuit competition and will no longer judge contestants based on physical appearance.

Contestants will instead be asked to “demonstrate their passion, intelligence and overall understanding of the job of Miss America.”

The evening gown portion of the competition will also be eliminated, with contestants instead asked to “wear attire that makes them feel confident.”

The changes are part of an effort to bring the contest in line with the #MeToo movement.

“We’ve heard from a lot of young women who say, ‘We’d love to be a part of your program but we don’t want to be out there in high heels and a swimsuit,’ so guess what, you don’t have to do that anymore,” chair of the Board of Trustees of the Miss America Organization Gretchen Carlson said.

“Who doesn’t want to be empowered, learn leadership skills and pay for college and be able to show the world who you are as a person from the inside of your soul.”

That’s what we’re judging them on now,” she added.

Saying that Miss America contestants will no longer be judged on their appearance is like announcing that the Super Bowl will no longer be won by the team that scores the most points.

In other words, it’s utterly stupid.

It’s yet another nod to the laborious, pearl-clutching attitude that has seen grid girls, booth babes and cheerleaders banned as a result of sanctimonious, joyless puritans who want to ruin all fun.

The whole point of Miss America is the enjoyment of objective standards of beauty. If you fill it with fat, ugly feminists who are given a platform to whine about the “patriarchy,” no one will watch it.

Miss America is a BEAUTY pageant – the key word being “beauty”.

It is completely asinine to suggest that intellectual or academic role models for young women can’t exist in the same world as girls who are admired simply for being hot.

What’s next? Will Miss America be declared “transphobic,” allowing hordes of fat, hairy men to enter and, given that attractiveness is no longer an advantage, win the competition outright?

And what about other competitions?

Maybe long jumpers should no longer to be judged on the length of their jump, but on their ability to spout “woke” progressive cliches about “women’s empowerment.”

Maybe women’s 100 metre runners should no longer be judged on who runs 100 metres quickest, but on who can recite feminist slam poetry the quickest.

Maybe Olympic swimmers should be judged on the strength of their virtue signal.

Sorry, but no matter how much preachy “woke” intersectional nonsense you try to shoe horn into everything, objective standards of beauty will always exist.

By eliminating opportunities for potentially thousands of beautiful women to use their good looks to their advantage, idiotic “progressive” hypocrites are once again punishing women in the name of advancing feminism.

