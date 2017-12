A missile fired at Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh was shot down moments before it hit a royal palace today.

Saudi air defences intercepted a ballistic missile fired towards the city, Saudi-owned channel al-Arabiya reported in a news flash quoting a Saudi-led military coalition official.

The coalition is battling the armed Houthi movement in neighbouring Yemen. A ballistic missile was launched at the Saudi capital, a Houthi spokesman said.

