Missing CDC Researcher's Body Found in River

The Atlanta researcher reported missing more than seven weeks ago likely drowned in the Chattahoochee River, the Fulton County Medical Examiner said Thursday. There were no signs of foul play, investigators said.

Timothy Cunningham, 35, was last seen Feb. 12 leaving his job at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after telling colleagues he didn’t feel well. Cunningham’s family and police located his keys, wallet, cellphone, vehicle and his beloved dog, Mr. Bojangles, inside his northwest Atlanta home.