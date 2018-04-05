Missing CDC Researcher's Body Found in River

The Atlanta researcher reported missing more than seven weeks ago likely drowned in the Chattahoochee River, the Fulton County Medical Examiner said Thursday. There were no signs of foul play, investigators said.
Timothy Cunningham, 35, was last seen Feb. 12 leaving his job at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after telling colleagues he didn’t feel well. Cunningham’s family and police located his keys, wallet, cellphone, vehicle and his beloved dog, Mr. Bojangles, inside his northwest Atlanta home.
In the days after Cunningham’s disappearance, Atlanta police said he had been upset about not getting a promotion, according to the CDC. The CDC later retracted the information, saying that Cunningham had recently gotten a promotion. Late Tuesday, two fisherman spotted a body in Chattahoochee and called 911, according to police. Thursday morning, investigators identified the body as Cunningham.