A Taco Bell customer shot out a drive-thru window and stormed into the Oklahoma City restaurant early Monday following a confrontation about taco sauce, KOCO reported.

“A man was complaining about not getting enough sauce, or not getting any taco sauce and was very upset,” said Sgt. Gary Knight, KFOR reported.

The clash started in the drive-thru lane about 1:25 a.m. at the 2116 S.W. 59th St. restaurant, The Oklahoman reported.

