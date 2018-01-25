Missing Texts Between Anti-Trump FBI Agents Uncovered by DOJ

Image Credits: Kārlis Dambrāns, Flickr.

The missing text messages between anti-Trump FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page have been found by the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General.

DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz told Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis) the agency used forensic tools to recover the lost texts that were a part of a five-month period of missing data.

The unaccounted for texts raised suspicion among politicians looking for more information on the anti-Trump bias within the Mueller investigation.

Horowitz said, “Our effort to recover any additional text messages is ongoing. We will provide copies of the text messages that we recover from these devices to the Department so that the Department’s leadership can take any management action it deems appropriate.”

Below is a copy of the letter from Horowitz to Congress.

Gov. Mike Huckabee made a joke about DOJ and FBI employees crapping their pants over the announcement.

This story is developing, updates will be made as more information is released.


