Mississippi Republican Lawmakers Vote to Remove State's Flag

Mississippi’s Republican-controlled legislature is taking a knee.

Pathetic. And the Mississippi State House of Representatives is comprised of 45 Democrats, 2 Independents AND 74 REPUBLICANS. But hey, at least the @MSGOP will totally protect your family, Second Amendment and religious liberty against the whims of wealthy out-of-staters, right? https://t.co/RmUDEkvc5y — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) June 28, 2020

The Republican Governor, Tate Reeves, said he can’t wait to sign it:

The legislature has been deadlocked for days as it considers a new state flag. The argument over the 1894 flag has become as divisive as the flag itself and it’s time to end it.

If they send me a bill this weekend, I will sign it. pic.twitter.com/bf3vyzuObt — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) June 27, 2020



The Mississippi Senate voted 37-14 to remove the current state flag on Sunday.

Mississippi Senate votes 37-14 to remove the current state flag. The flag has already been taken down in Jackson. Mississippians will vote on the new state flag in November. pic.twitter.com/k3UvubnUKV — Christopher Nunley, Ph.D. (@chrisnunley) June 28, 2020

Minutes after a historic vote, the first state flag comes down. https://t.co/lxpPqvrxzD pic.twitter.com/Q2HLVYMUo7 — WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) June 28, 2020

Country music singer Faith Hill last week demanded the flag be changed because she said it’s “a direct symbol of terror for our black brothers and sisters.”

She called it "a direct symbol of terror for our Black brothers and sisters." https://t.co/rPXHsSk1Kt — ABC News (@ABC) June 27, 2020

Neocon Ben Shapiro lamented the GOP isn’t getting the credit they deserve for taking a knee:

Weird that this article from NBC News neglects to name the party responsible for passage of this measure. GOP dominates the Mississippi House 74-45 and the Senate 36-16, and the governor is a Republican. Yet the GOP never appears in this article. Odd. https://t.co/i5RvM0sPcR — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 28, 2020

The GOP is worthless and dominated by controlled opposition.

