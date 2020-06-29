Mississippi Republican Lawmakers Vote to Remove State's Flag

Image Credits: Screenshot.

Mississippi’s Republican-controlled legislature is taking a knee.

The Republican Governor, Tate Reeves, said he can’t wait to sign it:


The Mississippi Senate voted 37-14 to remove the current state flag on Sunday.

Country music singer Faith Hill last week demanded the flag be changed because she said it’s “a direct symbol of terror for our black brothers and sisters.”

Neocon Ben Shapiro lamented the GOP isn’t getting the credit they deserve for taking a knee:

The GOP is worthless and dominated by controlled opposition.

