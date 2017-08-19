Missouri Senate Ready To Expel Lawmaker Who Threatened Trump’s Life
Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Parson informed a state Democratic lawmaker who threatened President Trump’s life to resign by September 13 or the state Senate will move to expel her.

Parson, a former sheriff who also serves as the president of Missouri’s State Senate, pointed to a section of the Missouri Constitution that relates to penalties for lawmakers guilty of “contempt and disorderly conduct.”

Missouri Democratic State Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal called for the assassination President Donald Trump last week in a Facebook post that stated: “I hope Trump is assassinated!” during an exchange with a left-wing activist who claimed a family relative was a Secret Service agent.

According to The Springfield News Leader, Parson stipulated that Chappelle-Nadal must resign by September, the date of the upcoming veto session, or deal with expulsion from the Senate.

