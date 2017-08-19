Missouri Senate Ready To Expel Lawmaker Who Threatened Trump’s Life

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Parson informed a state Democratic lawmaker who threatened President Trump’s life to resign by September 13 or the state Senate will move to expel her.

Parson, a former sheriff who also serves as the president of Missouri’s State Senate, pointed to a section of the Missouri Constitution that relates to penalties for lawmakers guilty of “contempt and disorderly conduct.”

The Senator needs to resign, or we will make the decision for her. pic.twitter.com/IEjyawwxwe — Mike Parson (@MikeParsonforMO) August 18, 2017

Missouri Democratic State Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal called for the assassination President Donald Trump last week in a Facebook post that stated: “I hope Trump is assassinated!” during an exchange with a left-wing activist who claimed a family relative was a Secret Service agent.

According to The Springfield News Leader, Parson stipulated that Chappelle-Nadal must resign by September, the date of the upcoming veto session, or deal with expulsion from the Senate.

