Missouri Sheriff Arrested by FBI

The sheriff of Mississippi County, Missouri has been arrested on several charges.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers helped assist the FBI in arrested Cory Hutcheson on Wednesday, April 5.

According to Attorney General Josh Hawley, Hutcheson is facing charges in two separate cases.

In the first complaint, Hutcheson faces seven counts of forgery, seven counts of tampering with computer data, and one count of notary misconduct.

Hawley said Hutcheson is accused of using his position to illegally ping the cell phone of several members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, former Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore, and Circuit Judge David Dolan.

