MIT Proposes Laser Beacon to Attract Alien Life

Image Credits: SDPictures/Pixabay.

If extraterrestrial intelligence exists somewhere in our galaxy, a new MIT study proposes that laser technology on Earth could, in principle, be fashioned into something of a planetary porch light—a beacon strong enough to attract attention from as far as 20,000 light years away.

The research, which author James Clark calls a “feasibility study,” appears today in the Astrophysical Journal. The findings suggest that if a high-powered 1- to 2-megawatt laser were focused through a massive 30- to 45-meter telescope and aimed out into space, the combination would produce a beam of infrared radiation strong enough to stand out from the sun’s energy.

Such a signal could be detectable by alien astronomers performing a cursory survey of our section of the Milky Way—especially if those astronomers live in nearby systems, such as around Proxima Centauri, the nearest star to Earth, or TRAPPIST-1, a star about 40 light-years away that hosts seven exoplanets, three of which are potentially habitable. If the signal is spotted from either of these nearby systems, the study finds, the same megawatt laser could be used to send a brief message in the form of pulses similar to Morse code.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Hubble Spots Beautiful Dwarf Galaxy

Hubble Spots Beautiful Dwarf Galaxy

Science & Tech
Comments
Cell Phones, Cell Towers & Cancer — Link Proven, But 5G Advances

Cell Phones, Cell Towers & Cancer — Link Proven, But 5G Advances

Science & Tech
Comments

GAB Announces Return To Web Date

Science & Tech
Comments

Hubble is Back in Operation

Science & Tech
Comments

NASA’s Kepler telescope retires after finding thousands of worlds

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments