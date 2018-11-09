MIT researchers develop window coating to deflect most of sun's heat

Image Credits: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center / Wikimedia Commons.

Scientists have developed a heat-deflecting film that could reject up to 70 percent of the sun’s heat from a window.

Researchers published the results of tests with the film in a study published Thursday journal Joule published the findings from this new development on Thursday.

The film resembles transparent plastic wrap, implanted with tiny microparticles that contain water that releases when met with temperatures higher than 85 degrees Fahrenheit. After squeezing out the water, the microparticles contract into tight clusters of fiber that repel light.

