Mitch McConnell Confronted By Angry Diners At Louisville Restaurant

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly “kept his cool” after being confronted at a Louisville restaurant Friday night.

A video posted by TMZ shows four patrons shouting at McConnell, who is seen dining with his wife at Louisville’s Havana Rumba.

“Why don’t you get out of here? Why don’t you leave the entire country?” a man shouted.

The woman recording the video can be heard saying she was planning to “sell it to TMZ.” Following through on her statement, she later told the website that the “main aggressor slammed his fists down on McConnell’s table, grabbed his doggie bag and threw the food out the door of the restaurant,” according to TMZ.

The diners took issue with the Kentucky senator’s positions on health care and social security. The woman told TMZ they said his views were killing people.

TMZ reported that McConnell “kept his cool” and thanked and shook hands with supporters after the incident.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Trump Mocks Small Crowds for ‘Creepy Joe Biden’ at Competing Campaign Rally in Nevada

Trump Mocks Small Crowds for ‘Creepy Joe Biden’ at Competing Campaign Rally in Nevada

U.S. News
Comments
Donald Trump: The ‘Fake News’ Media Are Making People Go ‘Loco’

Donald Trump: The ‘Fake News’ Media Are Making People Go ‘Loco’

U.S. News
Comments

Migrant Caravan Re-forms in Mexico, Members Vow to Reach US

U.S. News
comments

FBI Admits It Used Multiple Spies To Infiltrate Trump Campaign

U.S. News
comments

From “Soft” Tyranny To Totalitarian Rule: America’s Unrelenting Data Collection

U.S. News
comments

Comments