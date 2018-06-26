Mitch McConnell’s Wife Confronts Protesters: ‘Why Don’t You Leave My Husband Alone?’

Image Credits: screenshot/Twitter.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s wife confronted protesters looking to harass them about President Trump’s immigration policies.

Elaine Chao marched up to the anti-Trump protestors outside Georgetown University on Monday in defense of her husband, telling them “Why don’t you leave my husband alone?”

“Why are you separating families?” asks a protestor.

“He’s not. You leave him alone!” Chao replied.

Confrontations between leftists and Trump officials have spiked in recent weeks after the mainstream media drummed up outrage by misrepresenting the nature of the president’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy.

In just the last week, a Virginia restaurant ejected White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, a leftist ambushed White House advisor Stephen Miller yelling “fascist” at a Mexican restaurant, and others prevented Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi from entering a movie theater.

Rhetoric from the left has only increased during that period, as California Democrat Maxine Waters called for even more harassment and intimidation of Trump officials on Saturday.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere. We’ve got to get the children connected to their parents,” she told a crowd.


