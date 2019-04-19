Mitt Romney Says He's "Sickened" By Trump "Dishonesty" Detailed in Mueller Report

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney says he’s happy the Mueller report showed President Trump did not conspire with Russia, however, he’s still “sickened” by the campaign’s “dishonesty.”

In a statement released Friday regarding the FBI Special Counsel report, the former Massachusetts governor said he was “appalled” with some of the details which emerged about the Trump campaign.

I have now read the redacted Mueller report and offer my personal reaction: pic.twitter.com/ACnExskqXJ — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) April 19, 2019

“It is good news that there was insufficient evidence to charge the President of the United States with having conspired with a foreign adversary,” Romney said.

“Even so,” Romney adds, “I am sickened at the extent and pervasiveness of dishonesty and misdirection by individuals in the highest office of the land, including the President.”

Romney goes on to claim the Trump campaign was involved in “dishonesty and misdirection, and “welcomed help from Russia.”

“I am also appalled that, among other things, fellow citizens working in a campaign for president welcomed help from Russia–including information that had been illegally obtained; that none of them acted to inform American law enforcement; and that the campaign chairman was actively promoting Russian interests in Ukraine.”

The 2012 Republican presidential candidate went on to call the report “a sobering revelation of how far we’ve strayed from the aspirations and principles of the founders.”

The former governor found himself on Trump’s bad side during the 2016 presidential election when he refused to give the businessman his endorsement, instead endorsing his Republican opponent, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

.@MittRomney was a disaster candidate who had no guts and choked! Romney is a total joke, and everyone knows it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2016