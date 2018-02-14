Mitt Romney to Announce Senate Run Thursday On Social Media

Mitt Romney will launch his Utah Senate campaign Thursday morning with a low key announcement on social media, and will make his first public appearance a day later near Salt Lake City with a keynote address to a gathering of grassroots Republicans.

Romney teased his run for Senate in a Feb. 1 tweet, saying that he would have an announcement to make on Feb. 15. On Wednesday, Romney previewed his campaign again in a short Facebook post.

Sources in Utah told the Washington Examiner that Romney that will officially jump into the 2018 Senate race with a digital announcement, rather than holding at a staged rally with supporters.

