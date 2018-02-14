Mitt Romney to Announce Senate Run Thursday On Social Media

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore, Wikimedia Commons.

Mitt Romney will launch his Utah Senate campaign Thursday morning with a low key announcement on social media, and will make his first public appearance a day later near Salt Lake City with a keynote address to a gathering of grassroots Republicans.

Romney teased his run for Senate in a Feb. 1 tweet, saying that he would have an announcement to make on Feb. 15. On Wednesday, Romney previewed his campaign again in a short Facebook post.

Sources in Utah told the Washington Examiner that Romney that will officially jump into the 2018 Senate race with a digital announcement, rather than holding at a staged rally with supporters.

Read more


Related Articles

Report: Refugee resettlement agencies preparing to close US offices

Report: Refugee resettlement agencies preparing to close US offices

Government
Comments
Trump wants to Deliver Blue Apron-style 'America's Harvest Box' to Food-stamp Recipients

Trump wants to Deliver Blue Apron-style ‘America’s Harvest Box’ to Food-stamp Recipients

Government
Comments

DHS Debunks NBC Fake News Claiming Russia ‘Penetrated’ Election

Government
Comments

Liberals Are Abandoning The Democrat Plantation

Government
Comments

Susan Rice Sent ‘Unusual Email’ To Herself Moments Before Trump’s Inauguration

Government
Comments

Comments