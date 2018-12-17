MK ULTRA Is Far Worse Than Previously Known

The CIA’s 1953 research budget allotted roughly 10 million dollars to be dedicated to human experimentation involving hypnosis and amnesia, utilizing the effects of heroin, morphine, barbiturates, amphetamine, LSD, BZ, Scopolamine, and other hallucination causing compounds.

A 1977 FOIA request unearthed 20,000 documents related to MK Ultra after Frank Church and the Ford Administration began investigating the CIA in 1975.

And now, due to the unyielding efforts of John Greenewald, founder of the document archive website blackvault.com, we are learning that the notorious MK Ultra research only scratched the surface