Fans Unfurl Yuge ‘Trump 2020’ Banner During Yankee Game

Baseball fans revealed a large banner calling for the re-election of President Donald Trump during a MLB game over the weekend.

Some brave Trump supporters at Yankee Stadium. #KeepAmericaGreat pic.twitter.com/kWqrnE4GSo — Intrinsic Trader (@IntrinsicTrader) July 30, 2018

Someone put up a Trump 2020 banner at today's Yankees game 👀 📷: @DinaBerliner pic.twitter.com/ufjzTHq0gi — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) July 29, 2018

Yankee Stadium Yesterday! pic.twitter.com/uExfvcsYU8 — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) July 30, 2018

The massive banner, which read, “Keep America Great!” was displayed at Yankee Stadium Sunday during the eighth inning as the Yankees took on the Kansas City Royals.

The World's Largest Trump 2020 flag made it's debut in Yankee Stadium. KAG! pic.twitter.com/vv1nvdBqDR — EyeThinkGrowEvolve (@EyeThinkGrow) July 30, 2018

Footage shot by an attendee showed the banner waving in the wind as several crowd members cheered on in support, while others flipped off the flag.

Scene at Yankee Stadium during yesterday’s contest against the Kanas City Royals. pic.twitter.com/veJEVgkVIE — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 30, 2018

The Yankees won 6-3.

