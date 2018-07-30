Fans Unfurl Yuge ‘Trump 2020’ Banner During Yankee Game

Image Credits: Twitter.

Baseball fans revealed a large banner calling for the re-election of President Donald Trump during a MLB game over the weekend.

The massive banner, which read, “Keep America Great!” was displayed at Yankee Stadium Sunday during the eighth inning as the Yankees took on the Kansas City Royals.

Footage shot by an attendee showed the banner waving in the wind as several crowd members cheered on in support, while others flipped off the flag.

The Yankees won 6-3.

Check out our “Re-Elect 45” t-shirt.


Related Articles

No Joke: University Dean Forced To Apologize For Having Republican Friend

No Joke: University Dean Forced To Apologize For Having Republican Friend

U.S. News
Comments
New Twitter "Hate Speech" Chief is a Trump-Hating Leftist

New Twitter “Hate Speech” Chief is a Trump-Hating Leftist

U.S. News
Comments

Political Cartoonist Apologizes for ‘Body Shaming’ Sarah Sanders

U.S. News
Comments

The Infowar Reaches Historic Proportions

U.S. News
Comments

Nunes Urging Trump to Declassify 20 Pages in FISA Warrant Signed by Rosenstein

U.S. News
Comments

Comments