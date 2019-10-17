MLK ‘Injustice’ Tweet Comes Back to Haunt LeBron James

On Tuesday, LeBron James insisted that he does not want to be political about everything, but an old tweet saying just the opposite is now coming back to haunt the NBA star.

James told the Los Angeles Times that he doesn’t “think every issue should be everybody’s problem as well.”

James made his proclamation to get out of having to be expected to comment on the massive human rights violations happening with the NBA’s big-money partner, China.

But today, many fans are pointing to a tweet from last year that James made when he was working to appear as a serious progressive activist.

“Injustice Anywhere Is A Threat To Justice Everywhere,” he tweeted in January of 2018.

-Injustice Anywhere Is A Threat To Justice Everywhere- Our Lives Begin To End The Day We Become Silent About Things That Matter- #ThankYouMLK50 — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 15, 2018

NBA fans are rightfully skeptical of James and his polar opposite positions. Should right-thinking people be concerned about injustice “anywhere,” or only when it doesn’t interfere with their bank accounts?

Not many on social media were very understanding of LeBron’s sudden disinterest in political issues:

*offer not valid in Hong Kong — Jeff (@Coach_JIB) October 15, 2019

Read more



During a television appearance, a New Jersey gender studies professor claimed that Donald Trump’s policies were to blame for black female obesity. Watch the clip with Alex, Sargon, and Lee Ann and find out why everything is racist!