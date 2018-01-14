MLK Jr. Niece: 'Trump Is Not A Racist'



Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece, a conservative, was interviewed by Fox and Friends today and defended the 45th president of the United States against accusations of racism, calling critics “outrageous.”

President Donald J. Trump fell under a barrage of criticism this week, after a Democratic senator alleged that he referred to Haiti and several other nations as “sh*thole” countries during immigration reform negotiations.

“Racism is just a word that is being bandied about and thrown… at the president unjustly,” she said. “President Trump is not a racist.”

She also defended his alleged remarks, saying they were targeted towards the governments of those countries, not necessarily the people. “Some of their own leaders have taken advantage of them,” she said.




