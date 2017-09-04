Mnuchin: Congress should tie Harvey aid to Federal debt limit increase

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Sunday that Congress should tie Hurricane Harvey aid to an increase in the federal debt limit.

“Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace cited the concerns of Rep. Mark Meadows (R., N.C.), a member of the fiscally conservative House Freedom Caucus who does not want disaster aid tied to a bill that raises the debt limit.

“Can you guarantee him and others that that won’t happen?” Wallace asked.

“No, I can’t,” Mnuchin said. “Quite the contrary; the president and I believe that it should be tied to the Harvey funding, that our first priority is to make sure that the state gets money. It is critical and to do that, we need to make sure we raise the debt limit.”

Read more