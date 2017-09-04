Mnuchin: Congress should tie Harvey aid to Federal debt limit increase

Image Credits: Tyler Merbler / Flickr.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Sunday that Congress should tie Hurricane Harvey aid to an increase in the federal debt limit.

“Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace cited the concerns of Rep. Mark Meadows (R., N.C.), a member of the fiscally conservative House Freedom Caucus who does not want disaster aid tied to a bill that raises the debt limit.

“Can you guarantee him and others that that won’t happen?” Wallace asked.

“No, I can’t,” Mnuchin said. “Quite the contrary; the president and I believe that it should be tied to the Harvey funding, that our first priority is to make sure that the state gets money. It is critical and to do that, we need to make sure we raise the debt limit.”

Read more


Related Articles

Labor Day, freedom, and the wreck of Socialism

Labor Day, freedom, and the wreck of Socialism

Economy
Comments
How Welfare States Encourage Bad Economic Thinking

How Welfare States Encourage Bad Economic Thinking

Economy
Comments

More Americans Joined Labor Force in August as Participation Rate Remained Steady

Economy
Comments

Manufacturing Jobs Up 36,000 in August; 155,000 Since Trump’s Election

Economy
Comments

MSM Report: economy may be growing above 4 percent

Economy
Comments

Comments