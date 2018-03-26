Mnuchin "Hopeful" US, China Can Avoid Trade War

Image Credits: Bloomberg / Getty.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is optimistic a trade agreement will be negotiated with China.

Mnuchin was asked on “Fox News Sunday” whether announced tariffs on the Asian country will be implemented.

“We are going to proceed with our tariffs. We are working on that. We’re also working on investment restrictions, but we’re simultaneously having negotiations with the Chinese to see if we can reach an agreement,” Mnuchin said. “We’re having very productive conversations with them. I’m cautiously hopeful we’ll reach an agreement, but if not we are proceeding with these tariffs. We are not putting them on hold unless we have an acceptable agreement that the president signs off on.”

