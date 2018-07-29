Mnuchin: US Will See 3% Growth for Next 4-5 Years

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnunchin said he believes the United States can sustain economic growth of at least 3 percent for the next four to five years.

“We can only project a couple of years in the future, but I think we’re well on this path for several years. I think we definitely are in a period of four or five years of sustained 3 percent growth, at least,” Mnuchin, a former investment banker, said on “Fox News Sunday.”

The remarks come after the Commerce Department said Friday that the gross domestic product, or GDP, grew at 4.1 percent in the second quarter — nearly double the first quarter rate and its best growth since 2014.

