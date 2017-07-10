Mo Brooks in Senate Ad: Fund President Trump’s Border Wall or Face Government Shutdown

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Alabama, is threatening to shut the government down in the U.S. Senate if his colleagues do not fund President Donald J. Trump’s planned border wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

Mo Brooks, one of three major candidates in the race to succeed now Attorney General Jeff Sessions for Sessions’ seat, made the threat in a new ad set to air statewide in Alabama on television soon.

“Hi, I’m Mo Brooks, candidate for the Senate, and I approved this message,” Brooks opens the ad, titled “Build The Wall.” The ad was provided exclusively by Brooks’ campaign to Breitbart News ahead of its public release.

The ad then cuts to President Trump’s speech in mid-2015 at Trump Tower in New York City from the day he launched his campaign for president.

“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best,” Trump said in that speech, the clip of which is used by Brooks in the ad.

