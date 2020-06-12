Mobs Filmed Rampaging Throughout Ocean City, Maryland

Shocking videos out of Ocean City, Maryland show giant mobs of thugs attacking people on the boardwalk and in the streets over the past few days as lockdown restrictions were lifted.

While the media has been hyper-focused on policing microaggressions and “Karens,” these giant mob attacks appear to have received zero coverage outside of local news.

WTOP reported that one incident happened “early Tuesday morning on the boardwalk at 4th Street.”

The Southern Maryland Chronicle said the victims were two white males.



The CIA & the Pentagon have a manual for overthrowing countries with civil war. Oddly enough, it looks exactly like what is happening today in America.

A second mob beating was filmed showing “at least 5 people beating a what appears to be younger person and an adult female,” SoMDC reports.

Images of the suspects were shared by police on social media and police said that through preliminary investigation “officers were able to determine the below individuals who participated in both assaults.”

The mobs were also filmed jumping on people’s cars:

My boy in Ocean city rn. Last night shit got wild 😳😳😂 pic.twitter.com/hud5shPoEy — Floss Boys (@FlossBoys) June 9, 2020

One person was allegedly hit by a car that may have been fleeing from the mob:

Someone dead ass got hit by a car bruh #OceanCity pic.twitter.com/qUYmUU6sux — Floss Boys (@FlossBoys) June 9, 2020

Two suspects are also wanted for a stabbing that happened on the boardwalk on Sunday:

Ocean City Police are asking the public for assistance in locating two suspects in a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning.https://t.co/Y8yaArv0L6 — WMAR-2 News (@WMAR2News) June 7, 2020

Black Lives Matter activists and the media over the past two weeks have repeatedly claimed that young African-American men are “terrified” to go out in public for fear they could be killed by police or random white guys at any moment.

Do the rioters in the videos above look “terrified” to you?

Join the infowar in style by picking up our most popular shirts AT COST while you still can!